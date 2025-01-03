NXT’s viewership, update on live WWE events, Smackdown matches

– WWE currently has no live events scheduled until the middle of March in order to give talent a break, according to Fightful.

– This week’s NXT averaged 626,000 viewers; 0.15 P18-49 rating.

– United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs Andrade in a non title match is official for Friday’s SmackDown.

– Additionally, Naomi vs Nia Jax (C) for the WWE Women’s Title is also official for SmackDown.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

