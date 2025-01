New Japan Pro-Wrestling will no longer air on AXS TV

A representative told POST Wrestling:

“We will not be airing New Japan Pro Wrestling for the foreseeable future. Our agreement expired at the end of 2024. And we do not comment on the state of current or future agreements.”

New Japan Pro-Wrestling shows continue to be available on NJPW World for $9.99 per month.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email