Video: Natalya advances in the WWE Speed tournament
– Natalya defeated Michin to advance to the finals of the #1 Contender’s Tournament
TODAY on #WWESpeed!@NatbyNature and Michin go head-to-head in the Women's No. 1 Contender's Tournament! Who will advance to the #WWESpeed Championship Match and face @CandiceLeRae next week? pic.twitter.com/nh9eeAjTxM
— WWE (@WWE) January 1, 2025
– Candice Lerae vs. Natalya for the WWE Speed Championship set for next week.
.@NatbyNature is not gonna say it again… IT'S HER TIME! ️ #WWESpeed pic.twitter.com/ZbON1QvHwd
— WWE (@WWE) January 1, 2025