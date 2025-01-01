Video: Natalya advances in the WWE Speed tournament

Jan 1, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Natalya defeated Michin to advance to the finals of the #1 Contender’s Tournament

– Candice Lerae vs. Natalya for the WWE Speed Championship set for next week.

