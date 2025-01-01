Video: Natalya advances in the WWE Speed tournament

– Natalya defeated Michin to advance to the finals of the #1 Contender’s Tournament

TODAY on #WWESpeed!@NatbyNature and Michin go head-to-head in the Women's No. 1 Contender's Tournament! Who will advance to the #WWESpeed Championship Match and face @CandiceLeRae next week? pic.twitter.com/nh9eeAjTxM — WWE (@WWE) January 1, 2025

– Candice Lerae vs. Natalya for the WWE Speed Championship set for next week.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

