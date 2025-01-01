Video: Jeff Jarrett makes an announcement

Jeff Jarrett announces that he has resigned with AEW and it will be his last contract ever.

He also said he wants to win The AEW World Championship.

#AEWCollision LIVE

Sat, 1/4/25 | Charlotte, NC

LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TNTDrama & @StreamOnMax 'The Last Outlaw' @RealJeffJarrett has signed his final active wrestling contract with AEW, and before the Casino Gauntlet Match next Wednesday, will be in action SATURDAY on TNT & Max! pic.twitter.com/pbEWapj0Ua — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 2, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

