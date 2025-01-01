Tammy Sytch’s appeal denied, will remain in prison

The District Court of Appeal of Florida upheld Tammy “Sunny” Sytch’s conviction and sentencing for a 2022 DUI manslaughter incident that resulted in the death of Julian Lasseter. Sytch, a WWE Hall of Famer, was sentenced to 17 years in prison and 8 years of probation for DUI-related offenses.

Sytch appealed her conviction, but the court affirmed the trial ruling without an opinion. Her court-appointed lawyer withdrew, citing no arguable merit in the appeal. Sytch has not filed further legal briefs as of now.

The fatal crash occurred when Sytch, intoxicated, rear-ended Lasseter’s car. At her sentencing, she apologized to the Lasseter family, expressing remorse and calling the incident a “terrible accident”.

Sytch’s release is slated for September 23, 2039. A civil lawsuit from Lasseter’s estate seeking over $30,000 in damages is scheduled for March 2025, alleging negligence and seeking compensation for medical, funeral expenses, and emotional suffering.

