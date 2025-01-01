Sweet Daddy Siki passes away, Topps and WWE working together, Omos adopts a nickname

– Toronto wrestling legend Sweet Daddy Siki has passed away from complications of Alzheimer’s at 91.

Sweet Daddy Siki passes away at 91 years old.https://t.co/npFfzqo7he — SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) January 1, 2025

– Topps and WWE have officially reestablished their collaboration, entering into a long-term partnership to produce trading cards. This reunion marks a significant milestone for both organizations, promising fans an exciting range of collectible cards featuring WWE’s iconic superstars and moments.

’ : Topps and WWE have reunited for a long-term trading card partnership. pic.twitter.com/qZtbqer96R — Topps (@Topps) January 1, 2025

– Omos gives himself a new nickname after winning the Tag Team Championships at NOAH’s New Years Eve event

