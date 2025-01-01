Sweet Daddy Siki passes away, Topps and WWE working together, Omos adopts a nickname

Jan 1, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Toronto wrestling legend Sweet Daddy Siki has passed away from complications of Alzheimer’s at 91.

– Topps and WWE have officially reestablished their collaboration, entering into a long-term partnership to produce trading cards. This reunion marks a significant milestone for both organizations, promising fans an exciting range of collectible cards featuring WWE’s iconic superstars and moments.

Omos gives himself a new nickname after winning the Tag Team Championships at NOAH’s New Years Eve event

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Leela Hall

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal