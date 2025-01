Speedball Mike Bailey said he won’t be streaming tonight as something came up. His contract officially ended with TNA Wrestling as of today.

Fightful Select reports that he is set to head to All Elite Wrestling imminently.

Speedball Mike Bailey ha mencionado que hoy no hará directo ya que algo sucedió ¿Aparecerá hoy? #AEW pic.twitter.com/OPMhOdnWEa — Joel Torres (@Joel1998T) January 1, 2025

