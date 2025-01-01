Photo: Triple H, Stephanie and Linda McMahon attend Trump’s New Year’s party

– Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Linda McMahon attended the New Year’s Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago.

President-elect Trump and incoming First Lady Melania Trump hosted a New Year’s Eve Ball at the Mar-A-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, and had a few familiar guests on the list.

WWE’s Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and his wife, former WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon were at the event along with education secretary nominee and former WWE President herself Linda McMahon.

Linda will be joining the Trump cabinet for the second time if she is confirmed for her position.

The event had over 300 guests, from politicians, to sports, media personalities and everything in between.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

