Omos and Nakamura victorious at NOAH The New Year 2025

WWE Superstars Omos and Shinsuke Nakamura took part in today’s NOAH The New Year 2025 show which aired live on Abema.

Omos teamed up with Jack Morris to take on GHC Tag Team champions Naomichi Marufuji and Takashi Sugiura and the challengers came out victorious, with Omos pinning Marufuji to capture the titles in his Japan debut. Morris sat on Omos’ shoulders and lifted the GHC Tag Team championships in celebration.

During his entrance, Omos also had a stare down with Japanese sumo wrestler Wakamotoharu who was sitting at ringside.

Nakamura showed why he’s still the King of Strong Style after defeating Ulka Sasaki in the semi main event of the night. Nakamura entered with the WWE United States title although the match was not for the title. Nakamura won after two Kinshasa kicks.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

OMOS HAS PINNED NAOMICHI MARUFUJI AND WON THE GHC HEAVYWEIGHT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP #NOAH_GHC pic.twitter.com/VGtBc0LzAj — conner (@winterweather) January 1, 2025

A really good match with Shinsuke Nakamura showing why he is the King Of Strong Style against Ulka Sasaki who tried to go toe to toe with some submission moves but Nakamura connects two Kinshasa to pick up the win at #noah_ghc The New Year pic.twitter.com/u8m8NST8KN — ERD Wrestling (@ERD_Wrestling) January 1, 2025

