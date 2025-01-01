Hendry teases a potential WWE return, update on the future of WWE’s Tribute to the Troops

– TNA Star Joe Hendry, who won NXT’s “Moment of the Year” award this week, made a memorable cameo during the episode. Accepting the honor, the charismatic star quipped that his iconic phrase, “Say his name and he appears,” means just that—he could show up “anywhere, any time, any show.” Adding fuel to the speculation, WWE immediately hyped Raw’s blockbuster Netflix debut, leaving fans to wonder if Hendry might crash the party.

– WWE had been producing an annual “Tribute to the Troops” special since 2003 but with no event in 2024, there has been speculation about it potentially coming to an end. During edition of a Backstage Pass Q&A, WrestleVotes commented on the future of the specials…

“Yeah, I tried to ask around about what happened to Tribute to the Troops. I did have a source say that it was likely that they want to get back to the roots of it. I don’t know if that means going overseas and stuff, but I think they wanted to get back into maybe the bases here in America and things like that, and they just didn’t have the organization to do that this time around. So I wouldn’t be surprised if it came back next year in more of a traditional military-based type of environment that we were used to before they changed to just the standard arena show.”

(source: WrestlingNews.co)

