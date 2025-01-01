Gauntlet Match added to next week’s AEW Dynamite, Jade Cargill’s latest social media post, more

Jan 1, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Jade Cargill just posted this to X

– Netflix will be adding new content/episodes every month to the RAW Vault, as is the same for the SmackDown and NXT Vaults internationally.
Currently not all episodes have been uploaded as their idea is to keep people paying for new content.

– Casino Gauntlet Match added to next week’s AEW Dynamite. The winner will earn a World Title shot against Jon Moxley at AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage.

