Baron Corbin announces he is no longer under contract

Baron Corbin (Tom Pestock) announced he is no longer under contract, as his deal was not extended rather than being terminated. He joked about being open to opportunities, including acting in a horror movie, and expressed excitement about creating new possibilities in the new year.

I’m officially no longer under contract since i was not fired. I was told they were not extending.

So if you’re making a horror movie, let me know ha ha ha ha

New year, no contract, let’s see what we can create

— Tom (@TomPestock) January 1, 2025