Baron Corbin announces he is no longer under contract

Jan 1, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Baron Corbin (Tom Pestock) announced he is no longer under contract, as his deal was not extended rather than being terminated. He joked about being open to opportunities, including acting in a horror movie, and expressed excitement about creating new possibilities in the new year.

