AEW officially launches on Max

WWE is not the only one who made its debut on a streaming service today as AEW has also started on Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max.

From today onward, both Dynamite and Collision will be simulcast on Max in the United States, with replays available on the service afterward. Pay-per-views will eventually be part of Max as well in the months to come, although they will come at an additional cost.

AEW content is also available on Max, including Dynamite shows and pay-per-views dating back to 2019, in addition to Rampage and Collision shows from 2024. Previous episodes from years past will be rolled out in the weeks to come as well, giving AEW fans all the content that they can watch.

Tonight’s Dynamite Fight for the Fallen will be the first AEW live broadcast on Max.

The streaming deal, both for live simulcasts and archived content, is for customers in the United States only. The service is $9.99 a month with ads or $16.99 a month without ads.

