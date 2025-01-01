Adam Copeland reflects on Emmy Nomination ahead of AEW return

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

And the Emmy goes to … Adam Copeland?? It could happen … and the AEW superstar tells TMZ Sports it’s surreal to even be considered for the prestigious award!!

The 51-year-old wrestler and actor chopped it up with Mojo Muhtadi on the “TMZ Sports” TV show (airs nightly on FS1) ahead of his in-ring return at AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen … and we got his thoughts on being up for the Best Supporting Performer in a Preschool, Children’s Or Young Teen Program for his role in Disney’s “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.”

Even though he’s got a growing resume in front of the camera, Copeland said he didn’t really think of himself to be much of an actor until recently.

“It wasn’t until my manager called me with the Emmy nomination news,” Copeland said. “He goes, ‘So, do you consider yourself an actor now?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I guess I kind of have to consider myself an actor now, too.'”

“But dude, if you had told me when I was 10 years old and when I was 40 years old, that I’d be nominated for an Emmy, I’d say, ‘Yeah, you’re bat s***.'”

While his role in ‘Percy Jackson’ is what has him up for the Emmy … he credits his time on the show “Haven” as the reason he fell in love with acting.

“That’s when I really started to fall in love with the work and how to tell stories on this platform, as opposed to the live element of pro wrestling,” he said. “And then, I started to appreciate those things.”

“I can make choices; if those don’t work, I got another take. Now I can try this, super fun. Still, tap that vein, that creative storytelling vein.”

Check out the full conversation between Copeland and Mojo!!

