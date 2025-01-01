1/1/25 AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen Recap

Location: Asheville, North Carolina

A promo from Jon Moxley after Worlds End airs. Moxley says Marina Shafir took a bullet for them on Saturday and asks what everybody else would take a bullet for. Moxley says he will destroy the AEW World Championship before he lets anyone take it from him, and then says if Rated FTR want a fight, they got it.

Rated FTR respond live, and they say they are ready to go and are going to bring the fight to the Death Riders.

Match 1 – Singles Match

Adam Page vs. Orange Cassidy

Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch, but Page ducks under and goes for Deadeye. Cassidy rolls through and goes for Beach Break, but Page gets free. Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch again, but Page gets to the apron and sets up for the Buckshot Lariat. They stand at a stalemate, and then Page goes to the floor. Page comes back in, but Cassidy gets a roll-up for a two count. Page comes back with shots, and then delivers right hands in the corner. Page slams Cassidy down and goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Page chops Cassidy and rakes his eyes along the top rope. Page sends Cassidy in the corner and charges, but Cassidy dodges. Page gets Cassidy on the apron and drops him to the floor with a lariat. Page slams Cassidy into the barricade a few times and flips off the crowd. Cassidy comes back with a back-drop, and then puts Page in a chair against the barricade. Cassidy delivers right hands, but Page comes back with a kick to the face and gets Cassidy back into the ring. Cassidy comes back with a kick of his own and goes for a cross-body, but Page catches him and throws him into the corner with a fall-away slam. Page goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out at two.

Cassidy comes back with a roll-up for a two count, and then follows with a PK. Cassidy goes for a DDT, but then delivers a Stundog Millionaire. Page goes to the outside and Cassidy goes for a dive, but Page catches him and delivers another fall-away slam on the ramp as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Page drops Cassidy with a rolling elbow strike. Page goes for the Buckshot Lariat, but Cassidy drops down and rolls out of the ring. Page goes after Cassidy, but Cassidy sends him into the barricade with a dive. Page comes back and slams Cassidy into the barricade before getting him back into the ring. Page goes for the Buckshot Lariat, but Cassidy drops down and rolls away again. Page stops him, but Cassidy takes advantage with a dropkick and then slams Page’s head into the turnbuckles. Cassidy drops Page with a DDT and goes for the cover, but Page kicks out at two. Cassidy delivers a series of kicks to Page, but Page comes back with a lariat. Page goes for the Buckshot, but Cassidy counters with Beach Break for a two count. Cassidy goes for an Orange Punch, but Page rolls through and gets a two count. Cassidy finally delivers a trio of Orange Punches and goes for a fourth, but Page counters with the Buckshot Lariat for the pin fall.

Winner: Adam Page

-After the match, Page continues to beat down Cassidy and delivers two Deadeyes. Christopher Daniels comes to the ring, but Page beats him down as well before leaving the ring.

Jay White cuts a promo backstage. White says he planned to be AEW World Champion by January 1, 2025, but Wheeler Yuta decided to cost him his moment at Worlds End. White says he will show Yuta over and over again how it feels to be screwed over, but he still has a path to challenge Moxley at Maximum Carnage. White says he will beat Roderick Strong and Swerve Strickland later tonight and they will both breathe with the Switchblade.

Match 2 – Tag Team Match

The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) vs. The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) (w/MVP)

Lashley drops Bowens to the floor with a few shots, and then beats down Caster in the corner. Lashley throws Caster across the ring, and then spears him in the corner a few times. Caster comes back with an elbow shot, but Lashley sends him to the floor and tags in Benjamin. Benjamin slams Caster into the apron and the barricade before Bowens gets in his face. Benjamin gets Caster back into the ring and goes for a back suplex, but Caster lands on his feet and tags in Bowens. Bowens delivers Lashley with a rolling elbow, and then delivers quick strikes to Benjamin. Bowens delivers a chop and a few kicks to Benjamin, but Caster tags himself back in. Bowens and Caster argue, and then Benjamin throws Caster with a few release German suplexes as Bowens looks on from the floor. Benjamin delivers a rising knee strike in the corner and tags in Lashley. Lashley drops Caster with a Spear and follows with a chokeslam. Lashley applies the Hurt Lock and Caster taps out.

Winners: The Hurt Syndicate

Alex Marvez interviews Swerve Strickland backstage. Strickland says he has been distracted for the last few weeks, but that ends tonight when he gets back to doing what he does best. Strickland says he will prove why 2024 belonged to him and that starts in the three-way match later tonight. Strickland walks away and Prince Nana wishes everyone a happy new year.

Match 3 – Singles Match

Jamie Hayter vs. Julia Hart

They lock up, and then Hart applies a wrist-lock and takes Hayter down by her hair. Hayter comes back and does the same to Hart, and then Hart delivers a knee strike. Hayter comes back with elbow strikes, and then takes Hart down with a hip-toss. Hayter sends Hart to the corner and charges, but Hart counters with back elbows. Hart sends Hayter to the floor and dives, but Hayter catches her. Hart counters and tries to slam Hayter into the steps, but Hayter blocks and tries to slam Hart into them. Hart counters back and slams Hayter onto the steps by her hair as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Hayter delivers a jaw-breaker and takes control with shots and kicks. Hayter delivers the Hate Breaker and goes for the cover, but Hart kicks out at two. Hart comes back with some shots and takes Hayter down. Hart goes for the moonsault press, but Hayter rolls out of the way. Hart takes her back down and works over Hayter’s neck. Hart goes for the cover, but Hayter kicks out at two. Hart locks in Heartless, but Hayter counters with knee strikes and then she picks Hart up. Hart delivers a few shots, but Hayter delivers a Death Valley Driver over her knee. Hayter delivers a sliding lariat and goes for the cover, but Hart kicks out at two. Hayter chokes Hart in the corner and puts her up top. Hayter delivers shots to Hart’s midsection and sends her to the apron. Hayter tries to bring Hart back into the ring, but Hart sweeps her leg and Hayter lands on her midsection in the corner. Hart grabs the arrow, but the referee takes it. Hayter goes for Hayteraid, but Hart spits the mist in Hayter’s face and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Julia Hart

A video package for the ongoing feud between Kyle Fletcher and Will Ospreay airs.

A video package of Kazuchika Okada winning the AEW Continental Classic Tournament and being presented with the championship by a returning Kenny Omega at Worlds End airs. Then, a video package for Okada airs. Okada says he won the tournament, proving that he is best tournament wrestler alive. Okada says Will Ospreay had a nice try, and then asks Omega how many times he has to beat him. Okada tells Omega to stay out of his business and calls him a bitch.

The AEW TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone, makes her way to the ring. Mone says she is the greatest TBS Champion ever and says she had AEW put together a video package for everything she did in 2024. The video plays, highlighting her victories in AEW and NJPW. Mone says the first stop on the money train in 2025 is the Tokyo Dome for Wrestle Dynasty, where she is defending the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship against Mine Shirakawa. Mone says she is also coming for Shirakawa’s RevPro Championship, and tells Shirakawa to remember that money changes everything.

Marvez interviews Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong backstage. Cole says 2025 will be their year, and O’Reilly says it doesn’t matter what division it is, they are coming for gold. Strong says he is going to start it out by winning the three-way match tonight and guaranteeing his spot in next week’s Casino Gauntlet Match.

Match 4 – Three-Way Match

Jay White vs. Roderick Strong vs. Swerve Strickland (w/Prince Nana)

White and Strong go after Strickland, but Strickland comes back with a chop to Strong. Strickland clotheslines White to the floor, and then Strong chops Strickland. Strickland comes back with a brain-buster to Strong, and then he dives onto White on the outside. Strickland gets White back into the ring and delivers a diving uppercut. Strickland goes for the cover, but White kicks out as Strong comes back into the ring. Strickland delivers a few kicks to Strong, and then White drops both of them with a double DDT. White delivers back elbows in the corners, and then sends Strickland to the outside. White sends Strong to the outside as well, and then slams Strickland onto the apron. White slams Strong onto the apron as well, and then gets him back into the ring. Strong comes back with a back-breaker, and then throws White onto Strickland on the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Strickland suplexes White and Strong out of the corner, and then delivers a corner clothesline to White. Strickland delivers a few shots to Strong, and then follows with a back-breaker. Striclland powerbombs Strong into White, and then drops White with a powerslam. Strickland goes for the cover, but Strong breaks it up at two. Strong delivers a shot to Strickland and sends him to the floor. Strong drops White with an Olympic Slam, and then follows with a Tiger Driver for a two count. Strickland comes back in and White gets sent to the floor. Strickland delivers a Swerve Stomp to Strong and goes for the House Call, but White comes back in as Strong dodges. Strong drops White with a flatliner and goes up top. Strong cuts him off, but Strickland kicks him back to the floor. Strickland kicks Strong in the face, and then does the same to White on the barricade. Ricochet comes through the crowd and hits Strickland with a pair of scissors. Strong gets White back into the ring, but White drops him with the Bladerunner and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Jay White

-White will be the number one entrant in next week’s Casino Gauntlet Match. After the match, Strickland has been busted open from the scissors, and Ricochet hops the barricade. Ricochet grinds the scissors into Strickland’s head against the commentary table, and then delivers right hands. Ricochet delivers a headbutt and gets Strickland into the ring. Ricochet grabs a chair, but Nana tries to stop him. Ricochet shots Nana into the ring steps and hits him with the chair. Ricochet sits on the chair in the ring, and then delivers more headbutts to Strickland. Ricochet puts Strickland in the chair, and then delivers the Spirit Gun. Cole, O’Reilly, and Strong come to the ring as Ricochet ducks out.

Marvez is backstage with Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt. He asks if they have talked with Jeff Jarrett today, and Lethal says of course they have. Jarrett walks in and asks them if they have seen Karen. They ask him if he is sure about what he is going to say, and say they support whatever decision he makes. Karen walks up and says everything they’ve been through makes this hard, but they are unbreakable. They share a hug and Jarrett takes his boots and walks away.

The AEW Women’s World Champion, Mariah May, cuts a promo. May mockingly says the women’s division is great, and then says she had more matches than any other woman in the locker room in 2024. May says she left a trail of bodies and made it look easy. May says it’s time for the women’s division to prove themselves to her and says the women are going to have to work for a shot at her.

—

Jeff Jarrett makes his way to the ring. Jarrett puts his boots in the middle of the ring and says he has a lot of things to be thankful for in his career. Jarrett says it’s sad to think about things coming to an end, but then he remembers how things began. Jarrett says his grandmother’s decision to take a job selling wrestling tickets changed his entire family’s future. Jarrett talks about his father getting into the business, which in turn led him entering the business in 1986. Jarrett says he bet on himself in 2002 and created his own promotion. Jarrett asks if he should just ride off into the sunset now, and then he says hell no. Jarrett says he has signed his very last contract with AEW, and he wants one more ride. Jarrett says he wants AEW gold, and he is not talking about trios titles or tag titles. Jarrett says he wants in the gauntlet next week and then says his new year’s resolution for 2025 is that he wants to become the AEW World Champion.

A video package for the ongoing feud between Christian Cage and Hook airs. A pre-recorded promo from Hook follows. Hook says he hopes Cage isn’t looking forward to the new year, because his job isn’t finished. Hook tells Cage to ask Nick Wayne what it’s like to be locked in the Redrum, and then he can find out for himself. Cage vs. Hook is made official for Dynamite: Maximum Carnage in two weeks.

Match 5 – 2-on-1 Handicap Match

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Jon Cruz and Rob Killroy

Hobbs drops Cruz with a shoulder tackle and Killroy goes for a chop. Hobbs drops him with a clothesline and splashes both guys in the corner. Hobbs drops Cruz with a powerslam, and then slams Killroy with a spine-buster. Hobbs slams Cruz with a spine-buster on top of Killroy and pins both guys.

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs

Marvez interviews Big Bill and Bryan Keith backstage. He asks them where Chris Jericho is, and then they say North Carolina is “alright.” Bill says Jericho isn’t coming here, and then they see Rated FTR backstage. Bill says he doesn’t know who should be more ashamed: Rated FTR for being proud of Asheville, or Asheville being happy to see Rated FTR. They say Rated FTR need to be taken down a branch or two, and then insult them. Adam Copeland comes back with some insults of his own, and then challenges them to a trios match this Saturday on Collision.

—

An “In Memorium” for Sweet Daddy Siki is shown.

Footage of MJF after his match against Adam Cole at Worlds End is shown. MJF says the chapter of Better Than You Bay Bay is finally closed, and now it’s time for retribution. MJF says something was taken from him that he didn’t lose fair and square. MJF says his title is now being paraded around in a briefcase, and then asks Jon Moxley what a king is to a god. MJF says nobody is on the level of the Devil, and no one knows that better than Moxley. MJF says Moxley can burn the entire company to the crowd, because all he wants is his title. MJF says in 2025, the Devil gets his due part two.

Match 6 – Trios Tag Team Match

Rated FTR (Cash Wheeler, Cope, and Dax Harwood) vs. The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta) (w/Marina Shafir)

Harwood and Yuta start the match with a lock-up. Yuga backs Harwood into the corner and pats his face a few times. They lock up again and Yuta slaps Harwood in the face. Harwood comes back with chops, and then drops Yuta with a back-body drop. Harwood follows with another chop and tags in Cope. Castagnoli tags in as well, and they lock up. Cope applies a side-headlock, but Castagnoli sends him off the ropes. Cope goes for a shoulder tackle, but Castagnoli stands tall and delivers a shot. Castagnoli applies a side-headlock this time, but Cope sends him off the ropes. Castagnoli delivers a shoulder tackle, but Cope stands tall and sends Castagnoli to the floor. Cope delivers a sliding dropkick and slams Castagnoli into the apron. Cope gets Castagnoli back into the ring, but Shafir slams Cope into the ringpost as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Moxley delivers elbow strikes to Cope in the corner. Moxley chokes Cope with his boot, and then Castagnoli tags in. Castagnoli goes for the cover, but Cope kicsk out at two. Castagnoli applies a headlock, but Cope gets to his feet and delivers a few shots. Yuta tags in, but Cope drops him with a back-body drop and tags in Wheeler. Wheeler takes all of the Death Riders down with shots and Harwood comes in for a double-team on Yuta. Castagnoli makes the save with uppercuts, but then Harwood drops him with a brain-buster. Yuta gets Harwood in a roll-up for a two count, but Harwood comes back and gets one of his own. Harwood drops Yuta with a cross-body and gets another to count before Yuta takes him down again. Yuta goes up top, but Harwood cuts him off and climbs as well. Harwood drops Yuta with a back suplex and goes for the cover, but Castagnoli breaks it up. Castagnoli sends Wheeler to the floor, and then kicks Cope in the face. Moxley guillotines Harwood, and then Castagnoli suplexes him down. Yuta connects with a splash and goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out at two as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Harwood takes Yuta down. Castagnoli tags in and takes Wheeler off the apron. Harwood takes Castagnoli down, and then Cope and Moxley tag in. They exchange elbow strikes and Cope delivers the Impaler. Cope goes for a Spear, but Moxley ducks to the floor. Cope follows and sends him over the barricade with an elbow strike. They brawl into the crowd as Shafir follows them. They exchange shots and Cope sends Moxley back into ringside. Moxley gets into the ring and tags in Yuta. Yuta rakes Cope’s eyes and drops him with a DDT. Cope comes back with a Liger Bomb and goes for the cover, but Yuta kicks out at two. Cope sets up for the Spear, but Moxley and Castagnoli trip him up and pull him into the ring post. Wheeler runs the ropes, but Castagnoli drops him with an uppercut. Castagnoli drops Harwood with a clothesline, and then they take apart the commentary table. Moxley sets up for a piledriver on the table, but Jay White appears in the ring and lays Yuta out with a Bladerunner. Cope counters with a back-body drop to Moxley as Castagnoli and Shafir chase White up the ramp.

Cope spears Moxley through the barricade from the table, and then Castagnoli drops Cope with an uppercut. FTR send Castagnoli to the outside, and then drop Yuta with the Shatter Machine. Cope drops Yuta with a Spear and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Rated FTR

