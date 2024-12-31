WWE NXT RESULTS, 12/31/2024
The Following Results Took Place At The WWE NXT Taping:
- Kelani Jordan defeated Lola Vice. Cora Jade attempted to attack Lola Vice with a kendo stick after the match but Stephanie Vaquer made the save.
- Ethan Page defeated Cedric Alexander
- Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson defeated Shotzi & Gigi Dolin and Kayden Carter &Katana Chance
- Izzi Dame defeated Sol Ruca
- Wes Lee, Tyson Dupont, & Tyrick Igwe defeated Andre Chase, Hank Walker, & Tank Ledger
- NXT Male Superstar Of The Year segment
Regular detailed coverage next week! Happy New Year!