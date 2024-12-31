WWE NXT RESULTS, 12/31/2024

Dec 31, 2024 - by Scott Porter

The Following Results Took Place At The WWE NXT Taping:

  • Kelani Jordan defeated Lola Vice. Cora Jade attempted to attack Lola Vice with a kendo stick after the match but Stephanie Vaquer made the save.
  • Ethan Page defeated Cedric Alexander
  • Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson defeated Shotzi & Gigi Dolin and Kayden Carter &Katana Chance
  • Izzi Dame defeated Sol Ruca
  • Wes Lee, Tyson Dupont, & Tyrick Igwe defeated Andre Chase, Hank Walker, & Tank Ledger
  • NXT Male Superstar Of The Year segment

Regular detailed coverage next week!  Happy New Year!

