Lyra Valkyria advances in the Women’s IC tournament, Glenn Jacobs note

Dec 31, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Lyra Valkyria beats Iyo Sky to advance to the Finals of The Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament

“Kane” Glenn Jacobs via X:

