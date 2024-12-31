12/27/24 WWE Smackdown Viewership

Smackdown this past Friday drew 1,436,000 viewers, up 110,000 viewers from the prior week which was the second least-watched episode of Smackdown of 2024. The show drew a 0.41 rating in 18-49, up 0.04 from the previous show and was #2 on the top 50 cable chart for the night and #3 in all of television behind the college football game.

(Ratings credit: Programming Insider)

