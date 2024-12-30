WWE Holiday Tour / Detroit, Mi / Monday, December 30, 2024

The Complete Results from Little Caesar’s Arena:

Blake Howard is the Ring Announcer for the evening

WWE Tag Team Champions DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeat A-Town Down Under: Grayson Waller and Austin Theory / The Motor City Machine Guns: Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Naomi and Bianca Belair defeat Chelsea Green and Piper Niven

Andrade defeats Carmelo Hayes

Street Fight: WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax defeats Michin

Bayley defeats Tiffany Stratton

Solo Sikoa (with Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu) defeats Jimmy Uso

Main Event: Cage Match: WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Kevin Owens

