WWE Holiday Tour / Detroit, Mi / Monday, December 30, 2024
The Complete Results from Little Caesar’s Arena:
Blake Howard is the Ring Announcer for the evening
WWE Tag Team Champions DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeat A-Town Down Under: Grayson Waller and Austin Theory / The Motor City Machine Guns: Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Naomi and Bianca Belair defeat Chelsea Green and Piper Niven
Andrade defeats Carmelo Hayes
Street Fight: WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax defeats Michin
Bayley defeats Tiffany Stratton
Solo Sikoa (with Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu) defeats Jimmy Uso
Main Event: Cage Match: WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Kevin Owens
Thanks to @LadiesWith Power and @ratedrko81 in attendance
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM