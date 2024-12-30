New match announced for Raw tonight, creative change for Raw on Netflix

Dec 30, 2024

– WWE has announced Chad Gable Vs Otis tonight on the final RAW on USA Network…

– WWE RAW on Netflix is expected to feature a less scripted approach and focus more on organic storytelling. It was noted that an emphasis will be put on having stars “follow their gut” with segments and work off the feel of the crowd during matches to have storylines from creative to have a more natural feel to them

(Source: SK Wrestling)

