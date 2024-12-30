JBL says fans can expect “a lot more” from him in 2025

JBL revealed exciting plans for his future in wrestling, stating that fans can expect “a lot more” from him in 2025. When asked about his upcoming involvement, he shared, “I got some really cool plans that are starting to come to fruition that will come, I won’t say when, but starting fairly soon.” He expressed confidence in his ideas, explaining, “I’ve got I think a really freaking cool idea and some good people to do it with.”

Looking ahead to the immediate future, JBL revealed his determination to bring his plans to life, saying, “This year, it’s going to be attempted, I can tell you that. 100% for sure, it’s going to be attempted. Whether it works or not, we’ll see. I think it will. I’m working my ass off right now to make it happen.”

As for 2025, JBL teased significant projects already in motion. He said, “I got a couple of really big things already not only tentatively planned, scheduled and in the calendar, planned, that I’ve got down. I’m building stuff around it right now to try to get to those two different places.” He emphasized the scale of his ambitions, describing one major project, saying, “I got something huge that I’ve been planning for the better part of a year, of wanting to do stuff, and it’s gonna all come to fruition.”

JBL made it clear he’s fully committed to his endeavors, concluding with, “Either it’s gonna work big, or I’m gonna go down in flames, one of the two. I don’t care which. I’m going all in.”

Source: Something To Wrestle With John Layfield

