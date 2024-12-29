WWE Holiday Tour / Miami, Fl / Sun Dec 29, 2024

The Complete Results from the Kaseya Center:

Blake Howard is the Ring Announcer for the evening

WWE Tag Team Champions DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeat The Motor City Machine Guns and A-Town Down Under

Andrade defeats Carmelo Hayes

Street Fight: WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax defeats Michin

The Bloodline: Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu (with Tama Tonga) defeat Jimmy and Jey Uso

Bayley defeats Tiffany Stratton

Rhea Ripley / Bianca Belair / Naomi defeat Pure Fusion Collective: Sonya DeVille / Zoey Stark / Shayna Baszler

Main Event: Steel Cage Match: WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Kevin Owens

