WWE Holiday Tour / Miami, Fl / Sun Dec 29, 2024
The Complete Results from the Kaseya Center:
Blake Howard is the Ring Announcer for the evening
WWE Tag Team Champions DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeat The Motor City Machine Guns and A-Town Down Under
Andrade defeats Carmelo Hayes
Street Fight: WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax defeats Michin
The Bloodline: Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu (with Tama Tonga) defeat Jimmy and Jey Uso
Bayley defeats Tiffany Stratton
Rhea Ripley / Bianca Belair / Naomi defeat Pure Fusion Collective: Sonya DeVille / Zoey Stark / Shayna Baszler
Main Event: Steel Cage Match: WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Kevin Owens
Thanks to @BigRob122781 and @ClutchKiddAP in attendance
