Video: Booker T returning to the ring

– Booker T has agreed to a match with Zilla Fatu at Reality of Wrestling’s show on January 11.

Booker T vs Zilla Fatu

Reality of Wrestling

January 11, 2025 pic.twitter.com/d7AFppCv1Q — MuscleManMalcolm (@MalcolmMuscle) December 30, 2024

