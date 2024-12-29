Video: Adam Copeland makes his return
Jon Moxley beats Hangman Page, Jay White, & Orange Cassidy in a Fatal 4 Way Match to retain the AEW World Title with help from The Death Riders.
After the match The Death Riders continue to beat down the babyfaces, but FTR and a returning Adam Copeland make the save.
Copeland says that Rated FTR are a trio now and will take everything from The Death Riders.
Adam Copeland stands face-to-face with Jon Moxley!
'Rated FTR – We're taking it all!' – Adam Copeland
