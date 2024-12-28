Video: Kenny Omega returns to AEW at Worlds End
Kenny Omega has officially returned to AEW at Worlds End.
Omega presents the Continental Championship to Kazuchika Okada after defeating Will Ospreay as he stares down his longtime frenemy in the ring.
Christopher Daniels announces he is no longer an AEW EVP, but Omega is.
KENNY OMEGA IS BACK!
KENNY OMEGA IS BACK!

@KennyOmegamanX | @RainmakerXOkada | @FACDaniels pic.twitter.com/zQjMnloSxG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2024
HOLY S**T indeed
@rainmakerxokada | @kennyomegamanx pic.twitter.com/Ql03XH6zAO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2024