Video: Kenny Omega returns to AEW at Worlds End

Dec 28, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Kenny Omega has officially returned to AEW at Worlds End.

Omega presents the Continental Championship to Kazuchika Okada after defeating Will Ospreay as he stares down his longtime frenemy in the ring.

Christopher Daniels announces he is no longer an AEW EVP, but Omega is.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Hikaru Shida

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal