Nick Aldis with news on tonight’s Smackdown (video), Morgan vs. Ripley match update
It's the final #SmackDown of the year, and @RealNickAldis has some HUGE news regarding tonight!
8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/mvtVcN2S7s
WWE has officially announced a huge Chelsea Green Championship Celebration for tonight on SmackDown
– The Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley match for the WWE Women’s World Championship on the debut Raw episode on Netflix is now Last Woman Standing.