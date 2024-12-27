Nick Aldis with news on tonight’s Smackdown (video), Morgan vs. Ripley match update

Dec 27, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE posted:

WWE has officially announced a huge Chelsea Green Championship Celebration for tonight on SmackDown

– The Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley match for the WWE Women’s World Championship on the debut Raw episode on Netflix is now Last Woman Standing.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Amber Nova

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal