Arianna Grace and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo got engaged last night. Congratulations to the couple.

It’s official. We’re engaged!!!!!!!! ❤️ @Stacks_WWE thank you for the proposal of my dreams, I’m so blessed to have you as my future husband pic.twitter.com/CGXjaCV4kh

— Arianna Grace (@AriannaGraceWWE) December 27, 2024