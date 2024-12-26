WWE Holiday Tour / Jacksonville, Fl / Thu Dec 26, 2024
The Complete Results from Vy Star Veterans Memorial Arena:
Bayley defeats Tiffany Stratton
WWE World Tag Team Champions DIY defeat The Motor City Machine Guns / The Street Profits / A-Town Down Under
Andrade defeats Carmelo Hayes
Street Fight: The Bloodline: Solo Sikoa and Jacb Fatu defeat Jimmy and Jey Uso
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi defeat Pure Fusion Collective: Sonya DeVille and Zoey Stark (with Shayna Baszler)
WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax defeats Michin
Main Event: Cage Match: WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Kevin Owens
Thanks to @uceypunk and @St_Stephan91 in attendance
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM