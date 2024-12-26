Jake Hager to receive hall of fame honors, Tay Melo makes an announcement (video)

– Tay Melo announced her in-ring return on Friday, January 3 at Stardom New Year Dream 2025, teaming with Mina Shirakawa to face Athena and Thekla.

January 3rd, Mama is back !!!

A dream ✅ Starting 2025 in the best way possible. pic.twitter.com/L48hj70pBM — TAY MELO (@taymelo) December 26, 2024

– George Tragos/Lou Thesz Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame announced:

The George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame is proud to announce the 2025 induction of Jake Hager! Hager attended the University of Oklahoma, where he excelled as a two-sport athlete in football and wrestling. In 2006, Hager set the University of Oklahoma’s record for most pins in a single season with 30, earning him All-American honors when he placed seventh in the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.

Transitioning to professional wrestling, Hager signed with WWE in 2006, where he performed under the ring name Jack Swagger. During his tenure with WWE, he became a two-time world champion, holding the World Heavyweight Championship and the ECW Championship once each, as well as the United States Championship. Hager moved to AEW in 2019, where he competed through 2024. Hager also ventured into mixed martial arts, signing with Bellator MMA in 2017. He competed in the heavyweight division and remained undefeated with a record of 3-0 (1 NC) before announcing his retirement from MMA in 2023.

Hager’s outstanding accomplishments in both amateur and professional wrestling make him an ideal candidate for the TNTHOF. Congratulations to Jake Hager on this well-deserved honor!

