Bischoff talks Davey Boy Smith’s tap door injury in WCW, Alex Wright

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about Davey Boy Smith suffering a back injury when landing on a trap door while wrestling Alex Wright at WCW Fall Brawl. You can check out some highlights below:

On Davey Boy Smith suffering a back injury when landing on a trap door:

“It is frightening. And it’s — you know, it also kind of reminds us. You know, we’re watching wrestling all the time, and we accept, we’re impressed and awed sometimes by the physicality that we see in the ring. It is an art. There is art to it, and there is a science to it as well. But occasionally, the science goes wrong, and the art isn’t what it should be. And injuries really do occur. And this is a perfect example of just how risky what people come to just accept as professional wrestling, how risky it really is. You know, this is not a this is almost in the freak accident category.”

On the potential of Alex Wright:

“He sure was. You know, if you were casting a movie and you have a casting director whose job it is to look at the script, understand the characters in the script, and then go out and find the right actors or actresses to portray those parts. If WCW would have been a movie instead of a wrestling company, and there would have been a casting director who was charged with the responsibility of going out and finding the ideal wrestling character that was young, had all the potential in the world, that looked like a star? Alex Wright would have been on that list. He just had all of the ingredients, not only in terms of his look, but his abilities were off the charts. He had so much potential. And we’ll talk a lot about that and perhaps why he didn’t reach his potential. But man, coming through the door, young as he was, inexperienced as he was, he just had potential oozing from every pore in his body. He was just really, really — so much potential.”

