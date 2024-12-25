Update on the AEW Shockwave Series

In October 2024, AEW officially confirmed a new media rights deal with Warner Brothers Discovery. In recent weeks, there have also been rumors that AEW could be working with FOX for a new show called Shockwave.

With AEW Rampage’s final episode airing this Friday, there has been speculation about the rumored Shockwave starting soon. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on if an announcement about Shockwave is coming…

“No time soon. I mean, you know, the thing like, obviously, that there were talks with Fox and AEW, numbers fell. And, I mean, that’s the key. I mean, it’s like, if their numbers had stayed stronger, or, you know, I think that they would have a lot better shot getting on Fox because there are several nights a week where an AEW show could do an AEW show from a year ago, or even six months ago, could have done better than Fox does on those nights. And there are still nights that you could do that, but it’s not as much of a sure thing.”

