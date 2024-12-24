Title change on NXT

Dec 24, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Lexis King defeated Charlie Dempsey by disqualification to become the NEW NXT Heritage Cup Champion after William Regal knocked out Lexis, the referee saw the brass knuckles but he thought Charlie used them.

