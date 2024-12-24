Title change on NXT

Lexis King defeated Charlie Dempsey by disqualification to become the NEW NXT Heritage Cup Champion after William Regal knocked out Lexis, the referee saw the brass knuckles but he thought Charlie used them.

And New?!?!? @RealKingRegal just hit @LexisKingWWE after he refused the Brass Knuckles, and Charlie Dempsey found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/BaYJxrj7vy — WWE (@WWE) December 25, 2024

