Mariah May doesn’t care that Toni Storm is back

In an interview with Jim Varsallone (via Fightful, Mariah May spoke more about the return of Toni Storm to AEW, where she insisted that she doesn’t care about the former women’s champion. Storm has returned to her old persona and currently acts like she is new to the promotion.

May said: “She’s better off-screen, honestly. I honestly don’t care. To me, I was in the main event of Dynamite Winter is Coming, special show for us. I was wrestling my best friend Mina and I was trying to give Mina this amazing opporutnity to be a champion and be on American TV. You’ve got Thunder Rosa in the crowd holding up these weird signs and weird puns, trying to be funny. Toni Storm is coming out, saying she is ‘All Elite.’ It’s honestly my song. That whole look, I owned that. I don’t know. I don’t really care. As I said when I came back after, I’ll do the same thing to every single one of these girls as many times as I need to before they get the message.“

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

