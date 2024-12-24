AEW News and Notes
– All Elite Wrestling has officially agreed to extend its current TV rights deal with ITV in the UK, where AEW programming has been broadcasting since the company’s launch in 2019.
– AEW posted:
EXCLUSIVE: @GarciaWrestling has an important message to @kylefletcherpro after his win against @Sheltyb803!#AEWContinentalClassic pic.twitter.com/dS0r6NrcRH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 22, 2024
– Happy birthday to…
Happy Birthday @kylefletcherpro ! pic.twitter.com/MG3g1BDSer
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 24, 2024
Happy Birthday @ChrisHero! pic.twitter.com/UTZUi0U8NX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 24, 2024
Happy Birthday @buckneverstops ! pic.twitter.com/yIEQxTeiro
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 24, 2024
– Merry Christmas from Mina Shirakawa…
Christmas is almost here❤️#WeWantMina pic.twitter.com/dVYRTlyKR2
— 白川未奈 Mina Shirakawa (@MinaShirakawa) December 23, 2024