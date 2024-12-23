Opening segment announced for Raw, Ric Flair says Charlotte is a game changer

– WWE has announced:

TONIGHT on #WWERaw: @DMcIntyreWWE kicks off the show! What does The Scottish Warrior have to say about his recent attacks on members of The Bloodline? ⚔️ 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/TJzkEw8s1u — WWE (@WWE) December 23, 2024

– Ric Flair expressed his belief that Charlotte Flair breaking or tying the world title record would be “the biggest thing in the business.” Comparing her to John Cena, he said, “John Cena doesn’t want to break the record, he doesn’t give a sh*t about that. John is in a different world now. Wrestling will always be his passion, but he doesn’t care about beating (the record).”

Flair emphasized Charlotte’s unique status, stating, “It’ll be a real game changer, just like she is in real life, is her breaking the title record or even tying it. I believe it’s in the cards. I can look at the show and watch. It’s a woman’s world now, and she’s the best woman’s wrestler alive.” Reflecting on her injury-related absence, he added, “I think maybe this time off, as unfortunate as it was because of the severity of the injury, I think she’s been able to look back and realize just how damn good she is.”

Confident in her impact upon returning, Flair said, “I guarantee, when she walks back in the door at whatever show, SmackDown or Raw, it’s a game changer.” He boldly predicted, “I would bet $10,000 that the first match she wrestles, if it’s a good opponent, would get a rating that will be the highest women’s rating in a long time in a singles match.”

Source: Busted Open Radio

