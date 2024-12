WWE superstar Maxxine Dupri has officially announced her engagement to NXT star Anthony Luke.

Dupri made the announcement on social media just in time to celebrate together for the Holidays .

Congratulations and best of luck to the happy couple!

Really living my dreams pic.twitter.com/c1ca2HNmGb — Anthony Luke (@The_AnthonyLuke) September 14, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email