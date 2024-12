Matches announced for next week’s Raw

Announced for the last Raw on USA Network …

– Seth Rollins & CM Punk Face To Face

– Otis vs Chad Gable

– Dakota Kai vs Zoey Stark

– Iyo Sky vs Lyra Valkyria

– Damian Priest & The War Raiders vs Finn Balor, Dirty Dom, & JD McDonagh

