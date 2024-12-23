Mariah May on AEW: “I love working here”

Mariah May loves that working in AEW gives her the chance to potentially compete in other companies like her old home in STARDOM. May spoke with Niko Exxtra and talked about her time in STARDOM and AEW’s relationships with other companies.

“We work with so many different places, and STARDOM was my family for a year, that’s my home,” May began (per Fightful). “So any time any of those girls come over, I’m like, damn, I want to get my hands on them and get in the ring with them again. I think that’s why Tony Khan is so great and AEW is so great because they let you do that. In turn, I think everyone wins.”

She continued, “If you think about myself and Mina [Shirakawa] and Toni [Storm], that kind of just happened because I happened to tag with Mina and we had the STARDOM show, and it all kind of fell into place, and they wrestled at Forbidden Door, and I think that storyline was another one that people kind of loved, and it was great for the women’s division. Then Mina kind of came back for me, and we had that story too, and I don’t think any of those stories are finished, either. So I think that’s why AEW is so different and why I love working here is because anything can happen, which I think is exciting.”

May is the AEW Women’s World Champion, having won the title at AEW All In.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

