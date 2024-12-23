ECW championship that never saw the light of day (photo), Flair on Charlotte’s return
— Ric Flair via Busted Open Radio says there are plans for Charlotte Flair to become a 17-time World Champion in WWE
“I am so excited for my daughter Charlotte to come back to WWE. I think it will be a real game-changer when she beats the title record. I believe it’s in the cards.”
– The ECW championship that never saw the light of day from 2008 with CM Punk’s name on it

