ECW championship that never saw the light of day (photo), Flair on Charlotte’s return

Dec 23, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Ric Flair via Busted Open Radio says there are plans for Charlotte Flair to become a 17-time World Champion in WWE

“I am so excited for my daughter Charlotte to come back to WWE. I think it will be a real game-changer when she beats the title record. I believe it’s in the cards.”

– The ECW championship that never saw the light of day from 2008 with CM Punk’s name on it

Post Category: News     Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Thunder Rosa

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal