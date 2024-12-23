Details on Raw airing on Netflix, Smackdown”s moment of the year

– WWE has named The Rock acknowledging Roman Reigns the #1 moment of SmackDown for 2024.

– WWE Netflix details:

* Replays will be available as soon as the show has Finished

* All WWE programming will be available to download approximately 48-hours after the show has finished.

* It has been confirmed directly by the platform that all plans will have access to live WWE content.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

