Details on Raw airing on Netflix, Smackdown”s moment of the year
– WWE has named The Rock acknowledging Roman Reigns the #1 moment of SmackDown for 2024.
– WWE Netflix details:
* Replays will be available as soon as the show has Finished
* All WWE programming will be available to download approximately 48-hours after the show has finished.
* It has been confirmed directly by the platform that all plans will have access to live WWE content.
Real. Rebellious. Raw.
Welcome to WWE Raw on @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/WqfnX733oJ
— Triple H (@TripleH) December 16, 2024