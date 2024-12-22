Claudio Castagnoli says he’s the real deal (video), Jordynne Grace teasing a big move
– AEW posted:
EXCLUSIVE: After his victory over Darby Allin in the Continental Classic on Christmas #AEWCollision, @ClaudioCSRO reminds everyone why he is the real deal. pic.twitter.com/CR7wcRYxzS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 22, 2024
– Jordynne Grace teases a huge move in 29 days with her TNA contract set to expire in January:
29 days. pic.twitter.com/h5QdR3vDhH
— Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) December 22, 2024