Matches announces for the Christmas episode of Dynamite

– Toni Storm vs Taya Valkyrie

– Claudio Castagnoli vs Komander in The Continental Classic

– Daniel Garcia vs Kyle Fletcher in The Continental Classic

– Kazuchika Okada vs Shelton Benjamin in The Continental Classic

– Ricochet vs Darby Allin in The Continental Classic

– Will Ospreay vs Brody King in The Continental Classic

