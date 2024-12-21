Lee Moriarty on facing Nigel McGuinness, wrestling at the Hammerstein Ballroom

ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty spoke at the Final Battle Media Scrum. Here is a recap…

* Moriarty was shocked that Nigel accepted the Open Challenge and never thought he’d wrestle Nigel McGuinnessler.

* Lee believes Pure Wrestling helps Wrestlers get better.

* It was Lee’s first time Wrestling at Hammerstein Ballroom, and is very proud of the moment.

* Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) is the main influence of his gimmick, including spelling TIGASTYLE in all caps as an MF DOOM tribute. He likes to stand out and be different.

* He appreciates everything he’s done as he hasn’t been Wrestling for 10 years and is amazed by it all.

* Lee wants to help get attention for AEW and ROH and will do so as Champion.

