Variety puts a cash value on AEW

AEW President Tony Khan was featured in a Variety.com article about “Dealmakers” that found business success in 2024. Here is what the outlet had to say about Khan…

“In October, five years to the week after Khan launched professional wrestling promotion AEW as a direct competitor to Vince McMahon’s long-dominant WWE, he closed a multi-year media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, worth a reported $185 million a year, that calls for AEW’s shows and events to be broadcast on TBS and TNT and stream on Max. The company is now valued at more than $2 billion, making it the third-most-valuable combat sports company in the world.

Ain’t bragging if it’s true: ‘Our new arrangement signifies that AEW will make history as the first professional wrestling promotion to simulcast events weekly on top cable channels and a top streaming platform,’ says Khan.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

