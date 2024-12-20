TNA starts handing out their year end awards

Dec 20, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– ABC wins Mens Tag Team of the Year

– Leon Slater wins The One to Watch in 2025

– Joe Hendry’s Concert from the May 2nd episode of Impact wins Moment of the Year for 2024

– Jordynne Grace wins Knockout of the Year for 2024

