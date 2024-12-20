TNA starts handing out their year end awards
.@The_Ace_Austin and @DashingChrisBey win Tag Team of the Year in 2024!
WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/vRSRFNNHRy
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) December 20, 2024
– ABC wins Mens Tag Team of the Year
– Leon Slater wins The One to Watch in 2025
– Joe Hendry’s Concert from the May 2nd episode of Impact wins Moment of the Year for 2024
– Jordynne Grace wins Knockout of the Year for 2024
