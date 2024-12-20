Spoilers: AEW Rampage TV Taping Results
Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the following matches were taped for Friday night’s edition of AEW Rampage:
* Konusuke Takeshita & Brian Cage def. Powerhouse Hobbs and Mark Davis.
* Action Andretti & Lio Rush def. Goldy & Myles Hawkins. Private Party came out but were attacked, and Top Flight came out to stare down with Rush and Andretti.
* Willow Nightingale def. Harley Cameron and was attacked by Penelope Ford, with Kris Statlander making the save. Statlander and Nightingale stared off after.
* Brody King def. Komander.