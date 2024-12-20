Matt Hardy shares his thoughts on Tessa Blanchard’s return to TNA

Matt Hardy recently discussed Tessa Blanchard’s return to TNA and the reactions it provoked within the wrestling community. Addressing online feedback and backstage sentiments, Hardy acknowledged that some people expressed concerns about Blanchard based on her past behavior. He shared, “There were a few people that I was sitting in the room with who changed like, ‘Oh man, you know, she was here at one time.’ They’re like, ‘Man, she didn’t do things right or whatever else.’”

However, Hardy emphasized that those working with her were informed of her return beforehand. He noted, “One thing I have heard is that, you know, everyone that she was going to be working with, they were given the heads up and they knew that was going to be happening.” Furthermore, Hardy pointed out that her recent professionalism and performance had been closely monitored, saying, “Apparently they’ve been following her pretty close and just seeing how she’s been as a performer, how professional she’s been and whatnot. It seems so far, so good.”

Blanchard also made herself available to address past grievances directly, showcasing her willingness to reconcile. Hardy said, “I know she was available to speak with anyone who may have had any kind of grievances with her at the end of the night.” Reflecting on the broader societal need for forgiveness, Hardy advocated for giving people opportunities to change, stating, “If someone is actually trying to right their wrongs and get their life back on course, we still have to be able to give second chances or third chances. If I hadn’t got second chances, I’d have been fucked.”

Hardy concluded by highlighting the importance of offering redemption, particularly in professional wrestling. “There’s a lot of people, especially in pro wrestling, that sometime if they’re trying to prove themselves and they seem like they are worthy of being given another opportunity, you got to let them have it.”

Source: The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy

