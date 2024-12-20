12/20/24 AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash Recap

Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, and Matt Menard are on commentary from Washington, D.C.

—

Tony Schiavone is in the ring, and he introduces The Don Callis Family. Before Schiavone can say anything, Callis takes the microphone and says he has something important to say. Callis says his family is the true one percenters of the professional wrestling business, and they prove it every single day. Callis hypes up Brian Cage, Lance Archer, and Kyle Fletcher, and then Fletcher says last Saturday wasn’t a good day for him, even if there was some referee bias against him. Fletcher says the outcome changes nothing, because he will still be the winner of the 2024 Continental Classic. Fletcher says he doesn’t care about Daniel Garcia’s feelings, because he only talks about facts. Fletcher says he is the hottest young wrestler in the business and will prove it even more in 2025. Callis calls Mark Davis and Powerhouse Hobbs a couple of “scab wrestlers” and Konosuke Takeshita will prove to Hobbs why he is called the Alpha. Callis says Hobbs is not in the same class as the Alpha, and he will find that out at Worlds End.

—

Match 1 – Tag Team Match

Mark Davis and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. The Don Callis Family (Brian Cage and Konosuke Takeshita) (w/Don Callis, Kyle Fletcher, and Lance Archer)

Hobbs and Takeshita start the match, and they exchange elbow strikes. Hobbs gains the advantage and goes for a spine-buster, but Takeshita escapes to the floor. Takeshita gets back into the ring, but Cage tags in. They both go for clotheslines, but just run into each other repeatedly. Cage delivers a shot to Hobbs’s midsection, but Hobbs comes back and drops him with a shot as Takeshita drops to the floor. Davis tags in, and he and Hobbs drop Cage with a double shoulder tackle. Davis chops Cage in the corner a few times and follows with a scoop slap. Davis delivers an elbow drop and goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out at one. Hobbs tags back in, and he and Davis go for a double suplex on Cage, but Takeshita makes the save. Takeshita sends Davis to the floor, and then he and Cage double-team Hobbs. Cage goes for the cover, but Hobbs kicks out at two. Cage delivers right hands on the mat, and then slams Hobbs into the corner. Takeshita tags in and stomps Hobbs in the corner. Takeshita delivers chops and right hands, and then bites Hobbs’s head before tagging Cage back in.

Cage and Takeshita double suplex Hobbs and Cage goes for the cover, but Hobbs kicks out at two. Hobbs fights back with shots to Cage’s midsection, and then they exchange forearm strikes. Cage gains the advantage and sends Hobbs off the ropes, but Hobbs comes back with a kick and an overhead suplex. Davis tags in and delivers right hands to Cage. Davis drops Cage with a back-body drop and goes for a running senton, but Cage gets his knees up. Takeshita tags in and goes for the powerdrive knee, but Davis blocks it. Takeshita delivers a Blue Thunder Bomb and goes for the cover, but Davis kicks out at two as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Davis delivers shots to Cage’s midsection, but Cage comes back with a leaping knee strike. Davis ducks under Cage’s elbow strikes and slams him with a back suplex. Hobbs and Takeshita tag in, and Hobbs drops him with a few clotheslines. Hobbs delivers a corner clothesline, and then throws Cage into Takeshita before splashing them both in the corner. Hobbs drops Cage with a clothesline, and then follows with a powerslam. Hobbs delivers a powerslam to Takeshita, as well, and then goes for the spinebuster, but Takeshita counters with an elbow strike and a rolling forearm strike. Hobbs comes back and sends Takeshita off the ropes before delivering the spinebuster. Hobbs goes for the cover, but Cage shoves Davis into the pile to break it up. Cage and Davis go to the floor, but Takeshita dodges Hobbs and tags in Cage as he gets to the apron. Cage delivers shots to Hobbs and drops him with a German suplex. Cage delivers a pump-handle slam and goes for the cover, but Hobbs kicks out at two. Takeshita tags back in, but all four guys get into the ring and brawl. Hobbs slams Cage down, and then Takeshita delivers an elbow strike to Hobbs.

Davis suplexes Takeshita, and then Cage delivers an F5 to Davis. Hobbs and Cage spill to the floor, and then Davis and Takeshita deliver clotheslines to each other. Davis delivers an enzuigiri, and then follows with a sliding elbow strike in the corner. Davis goes for a piledriver, but Takeshita counters and they deliver more shots to each other. Davis goes for an enzuigiri, but Takeshita counters with a shot and delivers Raging Fire for the pin fall.

Winners: The Don Callis Family

—

Renee Paquette interviews Willow Nightingale. Nightingale says she is excited to represent AEW in the International Women’s Cup at Wrestle Dynasty, and then Kris Statlander walks up. Statlander says there is a lot she should probably say, but she just wishes Nightingale luck and walks away.

—

Match 2 – Tag Team Match

Action Andretti and Lio Rush vs. Goldy and Myles Hawkins

Rush sends Goldy to the floor, and then Andretti does the same to Hawkins. Rush dives onto Goldy, and Andretti dives onto Hawkins. Rush and Andretti double-team Goldy, but Goldy comes back with shots to both. Hawkins comes back in, but Andretti and Rush keep control over both guys and drop Hawkins with a neck-breaker for the pin fall.

Winners: Action Andretti and Lio Rush

-After the match, Private Party come to the stage, but Andretti and Rush attack them. Top Flight come out and back Andretti and Rush down before handing the AEW Tag Team Championships to Private Party.

—

Renee interviews Harley Cameron. Cameron says she is multi-talented, but Renee says she has yet to win in AEW. Penelope Ford walks in and says he win record isn’t the best either and offers to watch Cameron’s back if Cameron watches her. Cameron asks what’s on her back, and Ford tells her never mind and good luck.

—

Match 3 – Singles Match

Harley Cameron vs. Willow Nightingale

They lock up and Nightingale shoves Cameron down. They lock up again, and Nightingale backs Cameron into the corner this time. Cameron wants a test of strength, and then delivers a shot and runs the ropes. Nightingale catches her and drops her with an overhead throw. Nightingale connects with a low cross-body and goes for the cover, but Cameron kicks out at two. Nightingale slams Cameron’s head into the turnbuckle repeatedly, and then follows with a scoop slam as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Nightingale has Cameron in the corner and charges, but Cameron dodges. Cameron delivers an enzuigiri and runs the ropes. Cameron delivers a Shining Wizard and goes for the cover, but Nightingale kicks out at two. Cameron goes for a suplex, but Nightingale counters with a back elbow. Nightingale goes for a Death Valley Driver, but Cameron counters with elbow strikes and gets a two count on a roll-up. Nightingale comes back with the Death Valley Driver and goes for the cover, but Cameron kicks out at two. Nightingale delivers the Doctor Bomb and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Willow Nightingale

-After the match, Penelope Ford hits the ring and attacks Nightingale. Ford and Cameron beat Nightingale down, but Kris Statlander hits the ring to make the save. Nightingale stares at Statlander, but Statlander leaves the ring.

—

A video package for the feud between Mariah May and Thunder Rosa airs.

—

Jeff Jarrett and his screw have a pre-recorded promo. They talk about everything they did in 2024, and then Jarrett says he is looking forward to doing more in 2025.

—

Match 4 – AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Gold League Match

Brody King vs. Komander

King goes for a shot, but Komander ducks under and goes for a shot of his own. Komander bounces off of King, and then delivers a few chops as King asks for them. King drops Komander with one chop, and then chops him into the corner. King slams Komander into the next corner, and then chps him in the next one. King sends Komander across, but Komander leaps over and runs the ropes. King drops him with a back-body drop, but Komander comes back with a few shots. King knocks Komander down with a club to the back, and then chops him into the ropes. Komander escapes and runs the ropes, but King catches him. King lifts Komander higher, but Komander counters and takes him down. King escapes and delivers another shot to Komander. King picks Komander up, but Komander floats over and applies a sleeper hold. King backs Komander into the corner, but Komander delivers a few quick kicks to his legs. Komander goes for a hurricanrana from the top rope, but King chops him to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, King delivers a forearm strike against the ropes. King follows with a chop and sends Komander across, but Komander ducks under and comes off the middle rope. King catches him, but Komander floats over and applies a standing abdominal stretch. King slams him down and goes for a senton, but Komander dodges and connects with one of his own. Komander delivers a crucifix bomb, but King rolls to the floor. Komander dives onto King, but King catches him and slams him into the barricade a few times. King goes for a cross-body against the barricade, but Komander dodges and gets back into the ring. King gets up, but Komander dives off the top rope to take him back down. Komander gets King back into the ring and goes up top, but King cuts him off. King climbs with Komander on his shoulders, but Komander counters and slams King down. Komander hits a 450 splash and goes for the cover, but King kicks out at two. Komander charges, but King cuts him off with a chop. King charges now, but Komander dodges and King’s shoulder hits the ring post. Komander dropkicks King to the floor and drops him with a springboard moonsault. Komander gets King back into the ring and delivers a moonsault to King’s back. Komander kicks King’s arm a few times, but King comes back with the Gonzo Bomb and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Brody King

—

AEW Continental Classic Standings

Blue League:

1. Kyle Fletcher — 9

2. Kazuchika Okada — 7

T3. Mark Briscoe — 6

T3. Shelton Benjamin — 6

5. Daniel Garcia — 4

6. The Beast Mortos — 0

Gold League:

T1. Brody King — 6

T1. Claudio Castagnoli — 6

T1. Darby Allin — 6

T1. Ricochet — 6

T1. Will Ospreay — 6

6. Komander — 0

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

