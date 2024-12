Raw star Drew McIntyre was asked for his thoughts on AEW’s current product:

“I’m just happy to see people I’m friends with making a full-time living. It wasn’t the case when I was fired in 2014.”

Drew McIntyre on AEW: “I'm happy to watch all wrestling…I’m just happy to see so many people that I’m friends with, making a full time living.” pic.twitter.com/8UC81yMsDY — AIR (@AIRGold_) December 20, 2024

