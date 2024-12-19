12/16/24 WWE Raw Viewership

Facing an NFL double header on Monday, Raw drew 1,533,000 viewers this week, up 148,000 viewers from the previous week.

The show started with 1,554,000 viewers in the first hour and then decreased slightly to 1,512,000 viewers in the second hour. The two NFL games on ABC and ESPN had a 17.8 million combined audience.

In 18-49, Raw had a 0.475 rating, up 0.04 from last week’s show and was #3 on the top 50 cable chart for the night and #4 in all of television.

(Ratings credit: Programming Insider)

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

